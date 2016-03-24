What Happens When You Let Architects Design Cat Houses

Furry felines are already adorable, but put them inside a swanky house, and it’s instant swoon territory. To raise awareness for the estimated 3 million stray cats in L.A. and benefit the spay-neuter organization FixNation, Architects for Animals invited local designers to build shelters for a charity auction. Cue inevitable cuteness.

The participating firms—HOK, Perkins+Will, Lehrer Architects, Abramson Teiger Architects, DSH Architecture, Standard Architecture, Formation Association, KnowHow Shop, RNL Design, Pfeiffer Partners Architects, CallisonRTKL, and WORD—contributed structures that were sculptural, practical, and clever. (Never mind that the cats themselves would probably be just as content in a cardboard box.)

The fan favorite when the structures made their big reveal was Cat Bowl by Abramson Teiger Architects—a wood form based on a yin-yang symbol. HOK built a Jenga-like wood megastructure that is a personal stand-out, and so is DSH’s prismatic tepee. Click through the gallery above to see them all. Still can’t get enough? (We don’t blame you.) Check out Architect for Animals’ previously auctioned cat houses here.

All Images: Meghan Bob Photography via Fix Nation