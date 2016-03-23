Twitter And Netflix Execs Back BLM’s DeRay Mckesson In Mayoral Run

Executives from major technology companies including Twitter, Netflix, Slack, and YouTube have donated to the Baltimore mayoral campaign of Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, Re/code reports . Mckesson came to prominence for his role both offline and online in the Black Lives Matter movement that began as a social media campaign on Twitter last year.

The news of the political donations come from Mckesson’s campaign finance disclosure filed today. A search of the disclosure reveals the names of tech execs who have donated to Mckesson’s campaign. Those execs include Twitter’s executive chairman, Omid Kordestani, Crowdpac cofounder Gisel Kordestani, Slack founder Stewart Butterfield, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, each of whom donated $6,000. YouTube exec Malik Ducard also gave $2,500.

As Re/code notes, Mckesson has previously met with executives at tech companies including Twitter and Google, and he’ll also be appearing alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at this year’s Code conference. Besides his involvement with Black Lives Matter, Mckesson is also heavily involved in the education reform movement. Mckesson is running as a Democrat against more than a dozen others in the party primary.