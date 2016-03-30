See How 6 Great Proof-Of-Concept Shorts Spawned Feature Film Deals

While at studios like Disney and New Line, he relied on scripts, treatments, pitches, and book options to generate movie content. That all changed a few years ago when Texas fanboy Jaron Pitts uploaded a trailer for an imaginary Green Lantern movie mashed up from bits of his favorite sci-fi flicks. Glassgold, eager to remake an obscure Serbian movie called Technotise, had a eureka moment. “When you pick up the phone and call someone and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got the rights to this great Serbian animated movie!’ it doesn’t get them too excited. But when [Pitts] cut a proof-of-concept trailer for Technotise, it went from a tough sell to the point where we got Avatar cowriter Laeta Kalogridis on board and sold the property to Legendary Pictures.”

Since then, Glassgold has brokered movie deals for half a dozen sci-fi proof-of-concept short films (showcased in the gallery above) that were discovered online and created, largely, by one-person operations on shoestring budgets. Describing his stable of clients as “world builders,” Glassgold says, “Science fiction and proof of concept are a great marriage because an individual artist can now use visual effects to create a unique world on a minimal budget and basically make a statement: ‘Not only do I have great ideas but I can self-create them in my own bubble.’ You then take that short to a studio or financier and say, ‘Just imagine what this filmmaker could do with further underwriting or a great team.'”

Case in point: Rosa, a stunning ten-minute short, showcased the handiwork of Spanish comic book artist Jesús Orellana, who spent eleven months in his Barcelona basement single-handedly animating the adventures of a mysterious cyber-woman. Glassgold discovered Rosa online and in 2012 sold the property to 20th Century Fox.

Glassgold is hardly the only Hollywood player trawling the web for viral source material. Warner Bros.’ upcoming horror flick Lights Out started out as a three-minute short, while the year’s R-rated smash Deadpool languished in development hell for years before director Tim Miller’s leaked test footage enthralled fans and inspired Fox to greenlight the project.

But Glassgold has built his entire Ground Control company around the viral-to-feature pipeline. “For me it was a matter of organizing a business model for proof of concepts, which I believe stand shoulder to shoulder with the pitch, with the spec script, with the book. In an era when most well-known IP is owned by a handful of studios, we’re essentially creating intellectual property that can get millions of viewers within a week’s time and harnessing that to adaptation.”

Glassgold discovers most of his filmmakers on the Vimeo HD video service. “In order to stay one step ahead, I’m constantly on the lookout and sleeping with one eye open, because I believe there are tons of creators to be discovered out there on a daily basis. By the time any of these shorts appear on blogs or websites, the horse is already out of the barn, and it’s too late for me to get involved.”