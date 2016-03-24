6 Common Pitfalls To Avoid While Looking For Your First Job

College graduation season is around the corner, but you’ve got bigger things to worry about than ordering your cap and gown. The reality is you might not have a job lined up by the time you collect your diploma.

You likely haven’t had much experience yet with this kind of business conversation, in which you need to play up your strengths, use anecdotal evidence to highlight your skills, and not come off as cocky in the process. So it’s extremely important to do practice mock interviews. Employee referrals are your best path to scoring an interview. Ask a college professor to help, recommends Joan Kuhl, founder and president of New York-based research and career consulting agency Why Millennials Matter. Ideally, your sounding board is still active in the field and tapped into what employers are looking for in entry-level hires. The job interview is an opportunity to show you understand the organization’s brand, so brush up on company news and weave those topics into conversation. “Show you’ve done your homework,” says Carbia. 6. Your Expectations Are Too High You’ve got to accept the fact that your first job probably won’t be your dream job. “Millennials have been told by their parents, teachers, and mentors that they should do what they love, so they expect to find their dream job right out of college,” says Templin. But the reality is that it takes time—and typically some kind of dues paying—to get to your career nirvana. Don’t settle, but also don’t rush to reject an opportunity that just isn’t 100% perfect. You may be able to gain more of the experiences you crave once you’re in the door and impressing people. More appropriately, think of your first job as a stepping-stone to your long-term career goals. And also, make sure your salary expectations are realistic; the Accenture study found that close to 50% of last year’s graduating seniors expected to make $40,000 or more a year in their first job, but only a quarter of 2014 grads earned that much. This article originally appeared on Monster and is reprinted with permission.

