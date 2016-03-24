Gene Editing Is Used To Eliminate HIV From Cells, Offering New Path To A Cure

When doctors started treating patients with HIV with a combination of antiretroviral drugs in the late 1990s, it quickly saved lives. But while the drugs can fend off AIDS and death, they aren’t a cure for the infection; if someone stops taking the medicine, the virus springs back to life. And the drugs cause problems of their own, if they are available at all.

Researchers are working on an alternative: using a gene-editing technology to snip the HIV genome out of infected cells, getting rid of the virus.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)/CDC Image Library

“Antiretrovirals are not a cure,” says Kamel Khalili, a researcher from Temple University and one of the authors of a study on the new approach. “The cure is that you completely eliminate the virus from the human body. There are only two ways to do that. Either identify the infected cells and kill the infected cells–or eliminate the virus from the infected cells, and save the cells. Save the cells, kill the virus. The approach we’re using is the latter.”

The researchers used CRISPR–a tool that can recognize a specific segment of DNA and then snip it out, like genetic scissors–on human cells taken from HIV-infected patients, and found that the method could fully eliminate the virus. The cell then stitches the loose ends of the genome back together using a natural repair mechanism.

In the study, they analyzed the entire genomes of the cells that they worked on to make sure there weren’t any unintended effects. Everything worked normally. And not only did gene editing remove the infection, it also protected the cell from getting infected again.

“Once you excise the virus from the infected cell, as long as the gene-editing compound remains in the cell, that cell is protected against reinfection,” says Khalili.

If the method makes it through the battery of studies needed to develop a drug, it might eventually be used to cure patients with HIV. The researchers are currently exploring various gene therapy strategies, like using nanoparticles or safe viruses to carry the CRISPR-Cas9 tool into cells.