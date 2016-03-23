Gawker Founder Nick Denton: Hogan Sued To Hide His Racist Tirade

Hulk Hogan didn’t sue Gawker over a sex tape, the site’s founder Nick Denton argued in a post published yesterday . Rather, says Denton, the pro wrestler filed a lawsuit against the publisher in order to prevent the release of other, much more damning video footage.

After a jury rewarded $140 million in damages to Hogan in response to Gawker’s publication of a salacious, private video, Denton wasted little time before blogging Gawker’s side of the story.

Hogan’s lawsuit, Denton wrote, was designed “to prevent Gawker, or anyone else who might obtain evidence of his racism, from publishing a truth more interesting and more damaging than a revelation about his sex life.”

That “truth,” claims Denton, is another, as-yet-unpublished video that captures Hogan using racial epithets. Hogan’s concern over the tape’s disclosure is allegedly corroborated by text messages written by Hogan expressing fear over the “one more tape that’s out there.”

In the post, Denton goes on to thoroughly critique the ruling and vows to a file an appeal.