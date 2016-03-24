It’s A Very Bad Time To Be In The Coal Business

The global coal sector isn’t just in a slump—it may be in a permanent downward spiral. Peabody Coal, the world’s largest private sector coal company, is about to declare bankruptcy . Major banks and investors are backing away from coal financing, and demand is slumping in economies including the U.S. and China. Environmental regulations are starting to slow development of the most emissions-intensive fossil fuel.

“There are always going to be periods of boom and bust,” Chiza Vitta, a metals and mining analyst with Standard & Poor’s, told the New York Times recently. “But what is happening in coal is a downward shift that is permanent.”

medsmax via Shutterstock

In September of last year, Goldman Sachs warned its clients: “Peak coal is coming sooner than expected.” It explained: “The industry does not require new investment given the ability of existing assets to satisfy flat demand, so prices will remain under pressure as the deflationary cycle continues.” In other words, the world just needs less coal, which means coals companies are making a lot less money.

And even though this trend isn’t entirely caused by climate change concerns, making sure it continues will be crucial as the world works to reach future carbon emission reduction targets. Here’s a deeper look at what’s been happening:

Peabody Coal, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, owns an interest in 26 active mining operations in the U.S. and Australia, and its coal recently provided about 10% of the electricity generated in the United States, and 2% in the entire the world. In an SEC filing recently, it said it was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy. It joins many other coal producers, including Arch Coal, Alpha Natural Resources, and Patriot Coal Corporation, which all declared bankruptcy in the few years.

Why are major coal companies going bankrupt? There are a few reasons. Global demand and coal prices have plummeted in the last few years, and many firms had overinvested during a boom time and are now caught with debts they can’t pay. In its filing, Peabody also cited stricter environmental regulations, as policies such as President Obama’s Clean Power Plan and the state of Oregon’s recent precedent-setting decision to phase out all coal-fired electricity by 2030 start to take effect. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2016 is on track to be the first full year ever that coal isn’t the dominant fuel of the electricity mix, surpassed by natural gas. (Don’t celebrate too much. The natural gas boom–dominated in the U.S. by the intensive drilling method of fracking–has come with its own major set of environmental and social consequences, including polluted water and air, and even earthquakes.)

The fall of coal in China, however, has been the most significant development that has hurt the coal sector. The Chinese government (though its figures aren’t always reliable) reported a drop in coal use of 3.7% in 2015 and 2.9% in 2014—this in a nation whose past economic boom was powered by the fuel. Part of the drop has been because of China’s general economic slump. But part is the government’s determination to slowly move away from the resource as it transitions to more renewable energy and seeks to address rampant air pollution and climate change. It is spending $4.5 billion to shut down 4,300 mines (out of about 11,000 in the country) and is banning new mine approvals for three years, while renewables investments are at record levels.