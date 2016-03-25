Why This Tech Company Starts New Hires On Fridays (And Why You Should, Too)

If it seems like everyone is grumpier at the beginning of the workweek, it might not be your imagination. Mondays are tough even when you like your job, and a new report published in the Journal of Applied Psychology suggests that negativity can be as contagious among coworkers as any illness.

Starting a new job on a Monday just might add to the day’s stress, and that’s why an Austin-based tech company decided to flip the hiring process and start all new employees on a Friday.

“People are running around trying to get caught up from the weekend,” says Sam Baber, vice president of talent and development for the social media marketing agency Spredfast. “When you’re starting someone new at your company, you want an atmosphere with less chaos.”

Baber has worked in human resources for 18 years, and he introduced the Friday-start-day concept when he joined Spredfast two years ago. Since then, the company has grown from 100 employees to more than 500, and all of its new hires–-from C-suite to entry level-–start on Fridays in a group orientation. As a result, several positive things have happened, says Baber.

People are in better moods on Fridays, which makes the onboarding process much smoother, says Baber. “On Mondays, managers have less patience,” he says. “On Fridays, there’s less running around or showing up late.”

As a result, new hires have a better impression and experience with existing employees and managers. It becomes a relaxed day to fill out paperwork, and get acclimated to company policies.

When someone starts a new job on Monday, they typically finish their old job the Friday before, giving themselves just 48 hours to transition, says Baber. But when someone starts on a Friday, they’ve often taken off Monday through Thursday.