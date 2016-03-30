Cameron Esposito On Her Social Experiment To Flood The Market With Female Comedians

On the third season of The Wire—an HBO show nobody can seem to recommend un-annoyingly—Major Howard “Bunny” Colvin conducts a bold social experiment: He designates three zones within his Baltimore district as a legally consequence-free Altered State Of Drugachusetts . The experiment is a mixed success, with crime statistics plummeting at the expense of a significant toll on the city’s humanity. On the opposite side of the spectrum, and in the real world, comedian Cameron Esposito also turned her city into a laboratory of sorts. Her hypothesis was like a gender-specific funhouse mirror inversion of Major Colvin’s: She wanted to juke the numbers of female comedians in Chicago by giving them a place to hone their craft while being left the fuck alone. It worked.

Cameron Esposito

Cameron Esposito is a comedian you should already know. If not, you will soon enough. Her new hour special, Marriage Material, just debuted on Seeso and iTunes; she appears next month in Garry Marshall’s latest, Mother’s Day; the show she created with her wife, the appropriately titled Take My Wife, is coming this summer to Seeso; and further along on the horizon, she’s developing a semiautobiographical TV show with FX and penning a book. The path to her current level of demand and opportunity, though, was once littered with toxicity. It’s something she’s since sought to change for any number of local women attempting to follow in her footsteps.

The Chicago stand-up scene was popping off when Esposito entered into it, in the middle of the last decade. Future stars like T.J. Miller, Hannibal Buress, Kumail Nanjiani, and Pete Holmes were coming into their own, and crowds were coming out in droves. On any given night, comedy junkies in the area were guaranteed to catch a killer show. The only problem was that as much as the scene was booming at the time, there was a major drought in terms of women. The options were limited to Beth Stelling, Jena Friedman, variety act The Puterbaugh Sisters, and very few others. Much of Cameron’s early stand-up career was spent being the only woman on the bill, night after night.

“We couldn’t get booked together on the same shows because there was this feeling that if you’re going to book Cameron now, you can’t book Beth, or if you’re gonna book Beth, you can’t book Cameron. So I would never even be on a show with another woman because there were so few of us,” Esposito says. “Also, there was the idea that, like, ‘We’ve filled our diversity quota if there’s one woman. Why would we have two women? It would be redundant.’”

Making her experience even more isolating, early 2007 was when Christopher Hitchens wrote his magnum opus of contrarian misogyny, “Why Women Aren’t Funny.” The draconian article came out in Vanity Fair and left a long viral tail of speculative thinkpieces in its wake. The issue of whether women could be funny, long thought by many to be as moot as the issue of whether chairs could be made from wood, was debated in just about every pop cultural periodical.

Even though Cameron had only been doing comedy for two years at that point, she was suddenly fielding phone calls from The Chicago Tribune and other large publications asking what it was like to be a Woman In Comedy. She did not sugarcoat her responses. In describing how lonely and discouraging it felt to be the only woman booked on so many shows, she managed to incur the ire of several male comedians who felt that she was merely describing the universal experience of any comic starting out.

Doing her job was suddenly even more uncomfortable, now that her position was out in the open. There was no obvious solution to the problem that faced Cameron and the untold other comedians who hadn’t been called for comment on the matter. So she invented one.