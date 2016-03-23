Adorable Puppies Invade Your Day–And The More You Watch, The More Rescue Dogs Get Fed

There is never a bad time for a puppy ambush. An onslaught of furry tail-waggers can only make a bad day better and a good day great. And while many of us can only dream of some sort of Puppypalooza breaking out randomly, a new activation from Puppy Chow lets us live vicariously through the joy of others experiencing that transformative joy firsthand. And it’s all for a good cause, too.

The new video, “Power of Puppies,” features so much four-legged adorableness being unleashed on an unsuspecting public inside a gym, a preschool, and a nursery home. It’s a delightful pick-me-up on its own, but what’s more, for every video view, Puppy Chow is donating a pound of its finest dog food to Rescue Bank. (At least up to 500,000 views.) Not coincidentally, this campaign is rolling out today on, you guessed it, #NationalPuppyDay.

Puppy Chow carried out the happy-making extravaganza by bringing in the creative team at Soul Pancake. Having performed a similar stunt with Kitten Therapy back in 2014, which is exactly what it sounds like, Soul Pancake was a natural choice to help the company flesh/fur out its concept of Power of Puppies.

“We wanted settings that might sometimes feel humdrum and routine,” says Golriz Lucina Gundry, SoulPanckae’s CCO & the director of Power of Puppies. “And we also wanted to showcase diversity in the unsuspecting participants. We first thought how cute it would be to see young kids interacting with puppies, and then realized that it would also be very meaningful to see elderly participants also sharing in the experience. The gym was added to the mix to show that even the seemingly toughest types of people are still able to have their hearts melted by puppies.”

Apparently, no unfortunate clean-up emergencies occurred during the filming of the piece, owing to plenty of breaks and lots of down-time to rest between locations. Although getting the pups to wear sweatbands and wristbands during the gym scene, proved challenging, nobody is arguing with the stylish results. In fact, the only problem with the shoot was that none of the participants wanted the dogs to leave.

“As the director, I even had a hard time focusing on the task at hand,” Gundry confirms. “Let’s get serious—all I wanted to do was just lie in a big puppy cuddle puddle. Can you blame me?”