London’s Tallest Building Wants Visitors To Play “Where’s Waldo?” From Its Top Platform

WHAT: The View From The Shard, the tallest viewing deck in London–atop the tallest building in all of Western Europe–is inviting visitors to seek out Waldo (who goes by the name “Wally” in the U.K. for some reason) and his friends Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard, and Odlaw as they hide among the city’s skyline, and they’ve created a time-lapse video of the wool-hatted character wandering London to promote it.

WHO: The View From The Shard, in partnership with DreamWorks (which bought the character in 2012).

WHY WE CARE: Whether you call him Waldo or Wally, the fella in the red-and-white stripes is pretty hot right now: Earlier this month, it was announced that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg would be developing Where’s Waldo? as a kids’ franchise for MGM, and an unauthorized Where’s Waldo 360 video went viral a few weeks ago (and, it seems, Waldo may have been celebrating the renewed relevance a little too hard in Boston over the weekend). Whether this campaign signifies the latest bid in Waldo’s resurgence or just a quirky gimmick from a tourist trap, one thing is clear: Giving people something to do from a thousand feet over London besides look down is probably a good idea.