Here’s What Rachael Ray Thinks About the Gender Wage Gap

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Rachael Ray says she’d pick a favorite partner over a larger paycheck, but even the celebrated cook herself knows that many women in the industry don’t receive equal pay for equal work. Fast Company senior editor Kim Last met with Rachael Ray at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to discuss this topic. Watch this video and see what she had to say.

