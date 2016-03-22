advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Virtual Reality Device May Help Diagnose Concussion Victims

Virtual Reality Device May Help Diagnose Concussion Victims
[Photos: courtesy of SyncThink]
By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

People suffering from concussions may find that virtual reality can help diagnose their condition.

Today, SyncThink, a Boston-based neuro-technology company, announced that the FDA had cleared its medical device, known as Eye-Sync, which features a head-mounted eye-tracking system. The device is meant to record, view, and analyze patients’ eye movement quickly and accurately, thanks to integrated virtual reality software. The Eye-Sync can determine in less than a minute if someone has abnormal eye movement, a common problem suffered by those with concussions, the company said.

There are quite a number of medical applications for virtual reality, from helping treat PTSD patients to assisting with surgical training.

SyncThink believes the Eye-Sync is ideal for sports, given how quickly the device can alert medical staff to a player’s out-of-sync brain activity after a collision.

“In my opinion, the Eye-Sync device has significant implications for sideline evaluation, and I can see in the future how this can be the diagnostic gold standard for sports-related concussions with every pro, college, and high school team having one on the field,” said Scott Anderson, director of athletic training for Stanford University Sports Medicine in a release about the device. “Stanford Sports Medicine currently uses Eye-Sync technology as an investigational device to screen athletes for concussion and make decisions on return to play.”

Will Virtual Reality Go Mainstream?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life