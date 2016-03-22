Virtual Reality Device May Help Diagnose Concussion Victims

Today, SyncThink, a Boston-based neuro-technology company, announced that the FDA had cleared its medical device, known as Eye-Sync, which features a head-mounted eye-tracking system. The device is meant to record, view, and analyze patients’ eye movement quickly and accurately, thanks to integrated virtual reality software. The Eye-Sync can determine in less than a minute if someone has abnormal eye movement, a common problem suffered by those with concussions, the company said.

There are quite a number of medical applications for virtual reality, from helping treat PTSD patients to assisting with surgical training.

SyncThink believes the Eye-Sync is ideal for sports, given how quickly the device can alert medical staff to a player’s out-of-sync brain activity after a collision.

“In my opinion, the Eye-Sync device has significant implications for sideline evaluation, and I can see in the future how this can be the diagnostic gold standard for sports-related concussions with every pro, college, and high school team having one on the field,” said Scott Anderson, director of athletic training for Stanford University Sports Medicine in a release about the device. “Stanford Sports Medicine currently uses Eye-Sync technology as an investigational device to screen athletes for concussion and make decisions on return to play.”