In Order To Replace The PC, The iPad Is Becoming More Like One

Although Apple has never shied from the idea that people could replace their aging laptops with iPads, the company has never made the pitch as directly as Phil Schiller did at Monday’s product launch at Apple headquarters.

While introducing the new 9.7-inch iPad Pro, worldwide marketing head Schiller pointed to the 600 million current Windows desktop and laptop users whose machines are more than five years old. “This is really sad,” he cracked, before pitching the latest iPad Pro as the “ultimate PC replacement.” He also revealed that most users of the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro are coming from a Windows PC.

What Schiller and Apple didn’t so readily acknowledge is that to woo Windows PC users, the iPad must become more like the thing it is trying to replace. With the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, that transformation continues. Here’s how:

Like its larger sibling, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro includes a Smart Connector for connecting a keyboard without Bluetooth, and Apple will sell a smaller version of its own Smart Keyboard cover to match the new tablet’s smaller display.

It’s possible to imagine a future in which 3D Touch–a feature available on the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus but not (yet) implemented in any iPad–allows software keyboards to replace hardware ones for serious work. But for now, at least, the ability to turn the iPad Pro into a laptop remains one of its biggest selling points.

One of the more intriguing parts of Apple’s iPad Pro announcement was an expansion of capabilities for the existing Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter. Beyond just connecting to cameras, this $39 accessory will also support other peripherals when plugged into a power source. For instance, users can hook up a wired Ethernet adapter, a microphone for recording podcasts, and audio/MIDI interfaces for music creation. While the iPad already has its own accessory ecosystem, the Lightning to USB adapter helps open the platform up to a wider range of peripherals–just like a PC.

Onstage, Schiller knocked Windows PCs for being “conceived of before there was an Internet, before there was social media, before there were app stores.” But despite the cloud-centric nature of modern computing, onboard storage still reigns for serious work. When you’re dealing with ever-larger videos, photos, and apps, you don’t want to be thinking constantly about external hard drive or online services.