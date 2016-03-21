Apple CareKit Lets Patients And Researchers Team Up To Help Each Other

At Monday’s launch event, Apple announced CareKit, a new tool that lets patients share data with researchers and keep tabs on their medical conditions.

CareKit, which comes out of Apple’s medical-research platform, ResearchKit, is intended for a broad spectrum of patients, not just people taking part in medical studies. Any health-app maker can use it to make it easier for patients to share their health information with physicians, friends, or family members who take care of them. Users can also pull in other information about their health, such as exercise results.

The software is free and open-source, meaning it could, in theory, even work on other platforms like Android, says Thomas Goetz, founder of Iodine, which is one of six CareKit launch partners.

His company’s app, Start, allows patients with depression to track how well their medications are working and report symptoms back to their doctors. Goetz says that CareKit has made it easier to design the app they wanted. “It solved a lot of that UX [user experience] design that we’ve been wresting with,” he says.

Apple announced that CareKit will launch in April. Along with Iodine, HealthKit is launching with five other partners (or groups of partners).

Texas Medical Center Postsurgical care app (left) Beth Israel Deaconess Chronic conditions care app

Sage Bionetworks and the University of Rochester are updating their ResearchKit-based program on Parkinson’s disease to provide insights to patients. Texas Medical Center has developed an app for cardiothoracic surgery patients to incorporate health data from Bluetooth devices such as blood pressure monitors and also to report symptoms back to doctors. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will also incorporate info from health monitoring devices, though it hasn’t provided many details yet. Diabetes-management app One Drop will integrate data like blood glucose measurements, insulin doses, carbohydrate intake, and physical activity. Glow, Inc. will incorporate CareKit modules into its pregnancy and child health management apps, Glow Nurture and Glow Baby.

CareKit has four components. Care Card is intended to help patients track activities like taking medication and doing exercise. Symptom and Measurement Tracker is for recording symptoms and data like body temperature or blood pressure. Insight Dashboard links data from the first two components to see how well a treatment plan is working. And Connect allows patients to share that health info with others.