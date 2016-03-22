Brandvertising: The Heavy Talk “How You Like Me Now” And Selling Out At SXSW

You might not know the name The Heavy, but you probably know the Bath, England, band’s music. At least, if you’ve watched a movie, or an ad, or a video game, movie trailer, or TV show in the past five years, it’s going to sound familiar. While the band started licensing its music early on in its career–advertisers in France were particularly keen on early single “Colleen” –it didn’t become a major part of the business of being The Heavy until the release of the band’s 2009 album, The House That Dirt Built, and the lead single, “How You Like Me Now.”

“The magnitude of it was quite a surprise,” guitarist Daniel Taylor says of the way the licensing around that song–which appeared in movies from Ted to The Fighter, as well as Kia’s 2010 Super Bowl ad. “We’re in England, so when it became as big as it was over here, we didn’t see that–it didn’t come to our TVs. We don’t even know what the Super Bowl means.” Still, drummer Chris Ellul describes the Kia ad as the turning point in the band’s career.

The music business is a tough one to make a living in as an artist, and artists are constantly looking for revenue streams–including advertising. But when The Heavy–whose most recent brand deal involved licensing the single “Turn Up,” from the band’s forthcoming album, to the NCAA for the men’s Final Four–go into the studio, they try to keep the knowledge of what that revenue stream means at bay.

The Heavy at SXSW 2016 Photo: Flickr user Steve

“It’s a difficult path to tread, because if you start thinking about it too much, it becomes almost made-to-measure and predictable,” Taylor says. “We struggle, because being English, we’re naturally quite pessimistic– whereas if you’re setting up to write a brief to advertise something, it needs to be glass-half-full, or really overflowing.”

Still, Taylor is open about the fact that the realities of commerce are a factor in the band’s decision-making. “You can get those briefs from publishers that come through that are, like, looking for certain types of songs. So maybe you sit down and measure it out a little bit more,” he says.

That’s an interesting tension for an artist whose day job is making music to be recorded with a band, sold or streamed as records, and performed live. During SXSW, The Heavy were all over Austin, playing six shows in four days–and each time, when they dropped “How You Like Me Now” into the set, the audience came to life. “The lightbulb comes on–‘Oh, it’s that band!’ and everybody starts going crazy. Then we’re done,” Ellul says.

“I think what we do just happens to tick those boxes,” Ellul says of the way advertisers and filmmakers respond to the band’s music. “We’re into stuff that could be recorded technically badly, but if it sounds cool and we like the sound of it, then we’re gonna go with it. I guess that creates a bit of a world. Certain records you listen to, you’re taken into a whole world because it’s so unique. That appeals to film and advertisers and stuff–that’s what people are attracted to.”