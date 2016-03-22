Apple Invites Millions More Into Its Ecosystems By Dropping Device Prices

At Apple’s “let us loop you in” press event in Cupertino Monday, the company sent the message that it’s willing to lower device prices to get people using its various ecosystems.

At the (rather low-key, business-as-usual) event, Apple announced a new 4-inch phone and a new tablet, as well as a new health app development framework called CareKit.

With the new iPhone SE, Apple hit within the $300 to $400 price range that Android phone makers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Nextbit, have been targeting with near-premium-grade phones for the past two years. The base model iPhone SE, at $399, gives Apple a chance to compete for some of those phone buyers. Especially in emerging markets like India, that price point may put the cache of the Apple brand within the grasp of many smartphone users for the first time.

“Nobody expected Apple to compete with entry-level Android devices, but the iPhone SE represents a more attractive lower-cost option than Apple has previously offered that keeps the ecosystem close to its leading edge . . .” said App Annie analyst Ross Rubin after the event.

And many Apple observers were surprised by the low $599 entry price of the new 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Rubin points out that the smaller iPad Pro “offers a more affordable approach than the larger iPad Pro and pushes down the price of the same-sized iPad Air 2.”

Apple also brought the Apple Watch within reach for more people. The company announced that it’s dropping the price of the baseline Watch (aluminum body, plastic watchband) to $299 from $349.

It may be that in the face of slowing iPhone sales growth, chronically declining iPad sales, and not-yet-impressive Watch sales, Apple is simply lowering prices to push up sales numbers.