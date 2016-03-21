Apple’s New R&D Project Doesn’t Build Phones, It Rips Them Apart

It’s easy to forget the sheer amount of stuff Apple has put out into the world. There are one billion active –active!–Apple devices on the planet right now, or one for every seventh person on Earth. Now think about how many iPhones or MacBooks you’ve owned, total.

Not only does Liam disassemble your old iPhone, it gives Apple greater control over how the parts end up being re-used.

Yet there’s still no perfect way to recycle iPhones or their respective innards. At a launch event for a few new products today, Apple’s head of environmental affairs, Lisa Jackson, gave a brief but significant nod to the problem by introducing a research and development project the company has been working on for three years. Named Liam, it is series of mechanisms–29 robot arms in all–that pick apart iPhone 6Ss and sort through each discrete component for re-use.

“There’s no other machine in the world that can do what Liam can do,” Jackson said, describing how the machine (or series of machines) unscrews, unplugs, and dissembles phones without damaging the internal pieces or rare earth metals.

Right now, when you turn in your phone to be recycled, it travels to a facility where it is shredded into raw material then roughly sorted, using magnets. “Grinding up Apple products is a growth business,” wrote Bloomberg‘s Tim Culpan last month in a fascinating story that describing how Apple contracts with high-security factories overseas to grind up old devices for re-use.

It’s not a perfect process, and there are a few reasons Apple would be interested in having better control over it. For one thing, grinding up and re-sorting iPhone waste is hugely cost- and energy-intensive. Some of the materials are also extraordinarily toxic, another reason why giving the job to a robot makes sense. Then there’s the speed issue: where it might take a human an hour to fully take apart a phone, Liam takes one apart every 11 seconds, Apple told Mashable.

Then there’s the other, simpler reason Apple chooses to grind–originally pointed out by Jackson herself in her interview with Bloomberg. “Apple shreds its devices to avoid having fake Apple products appearing on the secondary market, Jackson said,” Culpan reports. In short, it sounds like grinding them up is easier than having to track the components and where they end up. After all, in the past, Apple has sued third party accessory makers for re-using recycled MagSafe adapters. So not only does Liam disassemble your old iPhone, it gives Apple greater control over how the parts end up being re-used–and the power to make sure they don’t fall into unlicensed hands.

Take the tungsten inside your phone, Jackson said at the event today. Tungsten is a very, very hard rare metal–it’s used in the iPhone’s “alert module,” helping to produce the buzz of a text message. Most of it is mined in Russia or China, and it’s highly valuable, even as scrap. After Liam removes it from your phone, the metal could be made into a “precision cutting tool,” Jackson said. Meanwhile, the silver found in a phone’s motherboard could be re-used in a solar panel, she says. The ultimate goal? “To create breakthroughs that allow us to use those high-quality materials in our own products.”