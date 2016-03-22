Why Is Vice Ditching Its Anti-Smoking Past To Work For Philip Morris?

Late last week news came out of London that agency Edition Worldwide, a subsidiary of Vice Media in the U.K., will be creating content for tobacco company Philip Morris. A Vice spokesperson confirmed with Co.Create that the Vice-owned agency is producing “white label content” for the client.

“White label” content is marketing speak for content produced by a third party that will be rebranded, which means the Philip Morris work won’t feature any Vice branding, but both Vice Media’s President International Richard Waterlow, and Matt Elek, Vice Media’s CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa, are listed as directors of Edition Worldwide.

Given Vice’s expertise in reaching young audiences, through its wide variety of editorial and advertising content–from F*ck, That’s Delicious to The Creators Project–it’s obvious what Philip Morris is hoping for out of the partnership. More perplexing is why Vice would take the risk of damaging its reputation and image with such a business partnership, particularly since the media company first made its name in marketing through its work with the American Legacy Foundation’s (now called Truth Initiative) anti-smoking Truth campaign.

A decade ago, a nascent Vice Films and director Eddy Moretti (now Vice Media Worldwide’s chief creative officer), created the “whudafuxup” Truth campaign with agencies Arnold and Crispin Porter & Bogusky. That work significantly helped establish Vice’s bonafides in both film production and brand work. The irony is not lost on Truth Initiative CEO Robin Koval.

“It’s disappointing that an organization like Vice that has built its reputation through its ability to impact and influence youth has chosen to put all that talent and creativity to work for Big Tobacco,” says Koval. “That we were a stepping stone in what has become an incredible success story–which they deserve tremendous credit for all the terrific work they’ve done–that may ultimately help Big Tobacco recruit the next generation of smokers is ironic and sad.”

The Philip Morris work to be created by the Vice subsidiary will not air in the U.S. or U.K., due to strong advertising regulations on tobacco products in those countries. But it’s a logical next step for the tobacco company, given the goals of its ongoing “Be Marlboro” campaign, aimed at getting the brand’s “values” to better resonate with young people. Yep, the same one John Oliver absolutely eviscerated on Last Week Tonight back in February 2015.