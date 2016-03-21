Apple’s Tim Cook Opens iPhone SE Launch Event With Encryption Fight

Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the company’s spring press event in Cupertino, CA. today by reiterating his company’s stance in the ongoing encryption battle with the FBI.

Analysts thought that Apple wouldn’t bring up the sensitive issue, in light of the fact that the FBI has accused the company of using it as a marketing tool.

But the timing made it impossible to ignore–a federal court in Riverside, CA. will deliberate on the case tomorrow.

“The iPhone is an extension of ourselves,” Cook said.

“We need to decide as a nation how much power the government has over our data and over our privacy,” Cook said.

Survey data shows that Americans are divided about whether Apple should help the FBI break into the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook, but Cook expressed thanks for the support the company has received from the public and other tech companies.

“I’ve been humbled and I’m deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received across the country and from all walks of life,” Cook said.