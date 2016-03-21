See A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg Rap As Animated Bodega Cats On HBO’s “Animals”

WHAT: The latest verses from A$AP Mob grand statesmen Rocky and Ferg shall not be heard on the latter’s long-awaited sophomore album. Instead, they arrive in a far less expected place: on HBO’s Duplass brothers-produced animated series, Animals. In an upcoming episode of the new show, A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg appear as anthropomorphic bodega cats blessed with the ability to spit bars.

WHO: Rocky and Ferg are two of the most interesting figures left in New York’s declining hip-hop scene. Both are known for embracing experimental production, while they’re approaches to rapping are markedly different. (Rocky is often more smooth and laconic while Ferg dabbles in high-energy Tasmanian Devil rap.) Between this, Tyler the Creator’s ongoing fascination with felines, and Meow the Jewels, cats are enjoying a real hip-hop renaissance.

WHY WE CARE: Somehow, being disembodied from their personas unleashes the beast in both of these dudes. A$AP Rocky’s last album found him doing just as much singing as rapping, so it’s refreshing to hear him just go off here, without having to worry about whether it fits in with the tone of a greater project. Also, the limitations of having to rap from the perspective of a bodega cats seems to have propelled them to a creative victory. Co.Create is now officially interested in a full animal kingdom concept album.

[via Pigeons & Planes]