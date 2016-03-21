McDonald’s Japanese Anime Ad Is Really An Adorable Recruitment Video

WHO: McDonald’s Japan, Studio Colorido

WHY WE CARE: When it comes to attracting young people in Japan to become part of your employment ranks, McDonald’s may have tapped a magical combination–anime and pop supergroups. For “Mirai no Watashi” (The Future Me), the brand produced six different versions, one for each region of Japan, with the characters voiced by various members of AKB48, a massive girl pop group that is one of the country’s best-selling acts.

According to a rough internal translation here at Co.Create, the sign at the start is advertising a part-time job, and the manager comes up to the girl and says, “Why don’t we go in together?” At the end, things come full circle as the girl comes up to someone else looking at the sign and says, “Why don’t we go in together?” as the other manager did at the beginning. Then she says something like, “I’m connected to future me.” But you don’t need to speak Japanese to know that “Would you like fries with that?” never looked so cute, and the brand should do plenty more of this.