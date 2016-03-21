Royal Enfield Rides Into The Himalayas In An Epic New Indian Ad

WHAT: An epic ad for Royal Enfield’s first purpose-built adventure touring motorcycle, the Himalayan, aimed at inspiring the Indian market to chase their dreams on two wheels.

WHO: Royal Enfield, Wieden+Kennedy Delhi

WHY WE CARE: Maybe it’s because we binged-watched Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman’s two epic motorcycle adventure series Long Way Round and Long Way Down, like it was two-wheeled adventure crack. Or perhaps it’s the inspirational voice-over delivered in the narrating equivalent to rich mahogany and leatherbound books. Or it could be that shot riding alongside that beautifully massive, chrome prop plane. Either way, this one gets the job done for a bike called The Himalayan.