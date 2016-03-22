How To Train Your Brain To Have More Breakthrough Ideas

One year in college, just before finals, Judah Pollack decided to take up juggling. He grabbed three mandarin oranges–having thought twice about eggs–and started tossing them in the air. Never mind that he’d never juggled before or even shown an aptitude for circus tricks of any sort.

Little by little, Pollack got pretty good–not clown school good, but good enough to entertain his niece.

When you learn or experience something new—even when you have a new thought—your brain physically changes.

As it turns out, there was a subtle but powerful relationship at work between Pollack’s juggling efforts that spring and his performance on his finals–all thanks to a property known to brain scientists as “plasticity.”

Plasticity is the brain’s ability to change its physical structure due to new experiences. When you learn or experience something new–even when you have a new thought–your brain physically changes.

In fact, a 2008 study showed that learning to juggle caused an increase in gray matter in the areas tasked with processing and storing complex visual motion–after only seven days. What’s more, learning a new skill alters the brain more than maintaining an old one does.

Not only does the brain physically change as a result of learning how to juggle, the study found, but each new trick you learn changes your brain’s structure even more. The same is true of learning a new language or learning to fly an airplane–or imagining the world of Narnia.

One of the questions scientists are now beginning to answer is exactly how those changes happen. While you can grow new neurons in your hippocampus, most brain plasticity occurs when neurons connect to each other in new ways. Imagine a troupe of trapeze artists. One flies while the other catches. Now imagine if every trapeze flyer had differently shaped hands. In order for the catcher to catch more than just one of the fliers, she’d need to grow new hands shaped for each one of the new fliers who swing her way.