Why Working Parents Should Add “Raising A Kid” To Their Resumes

I’m getting tired of the modern work-life conversation—including the “can women have it all?” question —because so much of it is self-defeating. That’s because it often starts from the premise that we either need to choose between being good parents and being good workers or else have to make strategic sacrifices in order to keep both sides of that equation properly “integrated” or in “balance.”

Aside from the outsize harm that does to working mothers in particular, it implies there’s a division of skills, if not of spheres, that simply isn’t true to life.

The sense that parenthood has little to do with professional life remains stubbornly in place.

Parenthood doesn’t just equip you with experiences that come in handy at work. It can actually help you hone the skills that the 21st-century economy is coming to value more and more. And it’s why working parents should start adding “parenthood” to their resumes.

Back row, left to right: Mary Tobin, Renee Fazarri, Christie George, Rebecca Petzel; front row: Deyden Tethong, Paula Goldman, Alexandra Acker-Lyons. Photo: courtesy of Erin Potts

Alexandra Acker-Lyons started getting together with the other working moms in this photo about 18 months ago. The founder of AL Advising, a political and philanthropic consultancy, she knows firsthand (even as someone running her own company) how the modern business world tends to divide work from family life, leading parents like her to go elsewhere for support.

When her group started meeting, Acker-Lyons told me, “One had grown kids and one was pregnant then,” and the other “five of us got pregnant within three months of each other.” It didn’t matter—they all had a lot to share, and their workplaces didn’t offer much space for that.

Organizations as we know them were designed by men for men who had women at home, minding the children and doing the housework. As Heather Boushey writes in Finding Time: The Economics of Work-Life Conflict, “American businesses used to have a silent partner. That partner was the American Wife.” And even though that’s changed quite a bit in recent years, the sense that parenthood has little to do with professional life remains stubbornly in place—a view that disproportionately hurts women.

“I have a master’s in engineering,” a woman told me at a recent panel I moderated, “and I worked in increasingly responsible positions for 15 years. I took a few years off with my kids, and now I can’t get back into that job, let alone one anywhere near the career path I was on when I left. I’ve stayed current in my field, but those hiring see only the gap in my resume. What’s your advice?”