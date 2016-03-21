Apple Unveils The Business-Friendly 9.7-Inch iPad Pro

The new device borrows some important features from last year’s iPad Pro, and puts them inside a more manageable form factor. The new iPad features an external magnetic interface–the Smart Connector–to which a hardware keyboard can be easily attached. The new device also gets the earlier iPad Pro’s Apple Pencil stylus, which enables users to write or sketch on the screen. Apple SVP of marketing Phil Schiller called the Pencil “the greatest accessory Apple has ever made.”

Like the iPad Pro before it, the new iPad Pro gets two additional stereo speakers (for a total of four). It’s powered by the same A9X chip used to power the 12.9-inch Pro.

The new iPad gets a 12-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera that can also shoot 4K video. If it seems awkward to shoot photos from a iPad, the camera can be used for document scanning, and in augmented reality apps. The front-facing camera is 5-megapixels and HD.

Schiller says display is 40% less reflective than the iPad Air 2. It’s also 500% brighter, he says. The display works with Apple’s Night Shift feature, which switches to warmer-color tones during nighttime hours.

“It’s the ultimate upgrade for existing iPad users and replacement for PC users,” Schiller said of the iPad Pros.

“iPad Pro is a new generation of iPad that is indispensable and immersive, enabling people to be more productive and more creative. It’s incredibly fast, extremely portable, and completely natural to use with your fingers, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. And now it comes in two sizes,” Schiller said in a statement.