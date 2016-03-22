These Myths About Resilience Are Holding Us Back At Work

In a New York Times Magazine column late last year, Parul Sehgal wrote critically of the “prosaic popularity” of the term “resilience.” These days, he isn’t wrong. We hear about resilience so often that it’s being steadily emptied of all practical meaning.

Which is both a shame and an irony—because it’s precisely in the workplace, where “resilience” has been reduced to such a buzzword, that it can do the most potential good. Instead, the prevailing myths that the concept’s popularization have generated are holding us back from becoming more adaptive, productive, and (yes) resilient.

Here are a few of the main misconceptions that need knocking down so we can get back to making resilience actually mean something useful to modern workers.

Many of us see resilience in terms of what it gets us—as the ability to steer through setbacks or overcome adversity in order to achieve what we’re striving for all along. But this popular definition basically just says what resilient people do; it doesn’t tell us what resilience is.

It’s a subtle difference but a crucial one. And a key problem with thinking of resilience in terms of behavior—that is, of the outward signs of resilience—is that it doesn’t help us figure out how to improve our own capacity for it: Sure, resilient people bounce back, but how? If we can’t answer that, then resilience just seems like a skill that you either have or you don’t. But in fact, psychologists and researchers have have reason to believe that resilience is less an inborn trait than a set of competencies that can be learned and sharpened.

At the University of Pennsylvania, I was part of a research team that identified seven key factors of resilience:

emotion regulation impulse control causal analysis realistic optimism self-efficacy empathy reaching out

Individuals can have some of these traits and not others, or lean on a specific strength when the others are weak. For example, an employee who can seemingly power through the most taxing and time-intensive projects at work without breaking a sweat probably possesses a high degree of “causal analysis.” But that same employee might have an extreme reaction to harsh feedback, thus lacking “emotion regulation,” another factor of resilience.