Twitter Turns 10 Today: Here’s How It’s Celebrating

It’s hard to believe, but the microblogging service Twitter turns 10 years old today. On March 21, 2006, the service officially went live with Jack Dorsey sending the first tweet ever, which read : “just setting up my twttr.”

“On March 21, ten years ago, it began with a single Tweet. Since then, every moment of everyday, people connect about the things they care about most — all over the world,” the company wrote in a blog post commemorating its tenth anniversary. “As we mark this milestone, it’s you we want to celebrate. As March 21 begins around the world, each of our global offices will kick off the day by showing our appreciation and gratitude — starting in Sydney and following the sun to headquarters in San Francisco. We are excited to celebrate with all of you. Throughout the years, you’ve made Twitter what it is today and you’re shaping what it will be in the future. Thank you for making history, driving change, lifting each other up and laughing together every day.”

The company also released a two-and-a-half minute commemorative video that shows Twitter’s role as a purveyor of information and activist platform for world events such as the Arab Spring, the 2011 Japanese tsunami, marriage equality, and the Black Lives Matter movement. The video also shows off the more humorous side of Twitter with funny tweets from celebs and viral videos and GIFs.

Perhaps most interestingly, however—and a sign of what the company plans to do in the future—is the video ends with a thank-you tweet that goes over Twitter’s 140-character limit. The writer of the tweet then deletes a few characters and replaces them with emojis to fit the tweet in. This could be a sign that Twitter has decided to stick with its defining 140-character limit instead of raising the length of its tweets.