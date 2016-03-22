These Scientists Are Building Fitness Trackers That Work For People With Disabilities

Sebastian Williams is 20 pounds away from a brand-new life. A 64 year-old disabled veteran in Austin, Texas, Williams has spinal stenosis—a condition that causes him pain in his neck and lower back—and osteoarthritis in his hips. Together, the two conditions cause Williams extreme daily pain, sometimes confining him to bed for entire days and making it tough to walk even short distances across his home.

“When you move, it feels like somebody’s got a knife inside your hip,” he says. “Every time you move your hip, it’s like something cutting you.”

Activity trackers and scales that could help users monitor their health frequently don’t work for this population.

Simple tasks that many of us take for granted, like the ability to cook a meal, go grocery shopping, or keep a home in order, are so difficult with Williams’s level of pain that he stays mostly confined to his home. But there is a promise of a pain-free future. Four years ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs offered to replace Williams’ joints and the problem discs in his back. The surgery would substantially reduce or potentially eliminate Williams’ pain, but he needs to lose 20 pounds, to reduce surgical and post-surgical complications, before doctors can operate. Shedding that weight, for Williams and others with mobility impairment, is extraordinarily difficult. Exercise options are limited, eating healthy can be tough for those who can’t cook or shop for themselves, and activity trackers and scales that could help users monitor their health frequently don’t work for this population.

And it’s a big problem in light of a body of research showing that monitoring weight and physical activity are powerful weapons against the battle of the bulge. One study published in Obesity found that adults who weighed themselves daily lost an average of 13.5 pounds more over a six-month period than those who didn’t. While no study conclusively proves that fitness trackers are the most effective means of monitoring activity, Wake Forest University research has shown that older Americans who used trackers in combo with diet and exercise lost more weight than those who relied on diet and exercise alone.

But trackers and scales are generally built for the ambulatory. The University of Pittsburgh’s Human Engineering Research Lab wants to change that. Rehabilitation scientist Dan Ding is building algorithms that track activity and calorie expenditure for the mobility-impaired and wheelchair-bound. That means equipping wheelchair-bound study subjects with armbands or wrist watches that use accelerometers to record upper body and arm movements as well with “portable metabolic carts” that use a specialized mask that fits over the nose and mouth (resembling a diver’s oxygen mask) to analyze the patient’s breath. While the armbands measure how the body is mechanically moving, the metabolic carts measure oxygen inhaled and carbon dioxide exhaled, which can be used to calculate energy expenditure. Once Ding has the accelerometer data, she can match it with biometric data from the metabolic cart and create models that predict how many calories study subjects are burning during either formal exercise or just by going about their daily lives.