Because National Governments Won’t, Cities Are Pushing Zero-Energy Buildings

There is a movement happening all across America that few people are talking about. And while it may not be sexy, it is serious and substantial. The building sector, which comprises the majority of global greenhouse gas emissions, is moving toward zero net emissions.

That means the carbon footprint of commercial, residential and municipal buildings in leading cities will be zero. Zilch. Nada. Nothing. That means these buildings won’t consume more energy for heating, hot water, lights and appliances than they produce–and they may even be net energy producers.

Cities all across the North American continent–New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Vancouver, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Austin–and across the Atlantic Ocean are implementing plans now to eliminate energy waste, make buildings energy neutral or positive, maximize building energy efficiency, and decarbonize building energy.

And they’re not waiting for another international agreement to be signed. They’re moving now, irrespective of a court case or a climate treaty.

Setting aside the climate benefits for a moment, what the cities are doing is starting to move the market. It’s an investor’s dream as the potential energy savings and financial returns are substantial.

For city managers, too, the cost-cutting potential is enormous. Waste disappears. Efficiency goes way up. Occupant health is improved. Buildings are more resilient to extreme weather and storms. And people are more comfortable and enjoy living and working in them more, way more, the research shows.

This all immediately benefits a building owner’s–and city’s–bottom line. Residents are newly and rightly empowered, harnessing the sun and the wind, not tied down to the conventional utility model, which, in most cases, still penalizes us for consuming more efficiently.