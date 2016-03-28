7 Lessons In Persuasion From People Who Get Kids To Eat Veggies

Trying to win over a tough customer? The FoodCorps knows what you’re going through. Founded in 2009, this organization sends young service members to schools in disadvantaged communities with the goal of getting kids to eat more vegetables.

They have their work cut out for them. “We have a culture that is really great at marketing unhealthy food to all of us and to kids in particular,” says Curt Ellis, the cofounder and chief executive officer of FoodCorps. Our bodies love salty and sugary tastes, and kids, perhaps for evolutionary reasons, are naturally wary of new foods.

Some research finds that kids need to be exposed to foods a dozen times before they’ll accept them, which is a problem for lower-income families who can’t afford to waste a dozen servings of kale. “If you have a limited budget to spend on food for your kids, you’re not going to buy foods your kids might spit out,” says Ellis.

Photo: Kelly Campbell, courtesy of FoodCorps

Yet new research from FoodCorps finds that of students exposed to 10 hours of its programming, 7 in 10 will improve their attitude toward vegetables. More than 40% tried new vegetables for the first time. Even kids who were okay with vegetables liked them more and tried more varieties.

Here’s how the FoodCorps wins their tough customers, with lessons for anyone trying to become more persuasive.

FoodCorps members don’t show PowerPoint slides on the merits of carrots and expect that to work. They involve kids in gardening, developing new recipes, and cooking. “You want to make it theirs as much as possible,” says Ashley Ingram, a FoodCorps member stationed in Mississippi. She’s been building a garden with help from everyone from an art class (they make signs) to a biology class (building one of the beds). She asks the kids what they’d like to see planted.

The reason? Kids who grow ingredients or cook a dish feel proud of themselves, and are more open to trying a bite. “It’s not about convincing someone you have the right idea,” says Ellis. “It’s about cocreating the idea with your partner in the first place.”