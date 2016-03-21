You Might Be Confusing Trust With Transparency

We all want to be trusted. It sounds so simple—and transparency seems like such an obvious way to gain and express it. But the relationship between the two many not be so simple in practice, and it’s why some transparency efforts fall short of real trust. Here’s what I’ve learned about how trust operates in the workplace.

When you ask someone, “What type of working relationship do you prefer?” and they reply, “I want to work someplace where I’m trusted,” they’re really asking for autonomy and independence. Don’t we all want to control our immediate circumstances? Don’t we all want independence over our work–and to be free from micromanagement?

Being transparent about how your company operates isn’t quite the same thing as offering your employees genuine independence. That takes arguably more trust–or at least a variety of it that’s hard for many leaders to give, for at least two reasons.

1. Trust is situational: Just because I trust you in one circumstance doesn’t mean I’ll trust you in another. At work, “trust” over certain responsibilities isn’t strictly a question of someone’s character, it’s also a matter of experience, judgment, and performance.

I may trust a handyman to fix a broken light switch, but that doesn’t mean I’ll trust a jack-of-all-trades to repair an antique grandfather clock. We all have areas of expertise. And within those areas of expertise, we all have both a depth and a range of mastery. Those things are relative from one person to the next, and they change over time. As a result, trust is situational. It depends not simply on the subject but also the complexity or scope of the situation.

2. Trust doesn’t come with a perpetual license: How many times have you learned to trust someone, only to be caught off guard months or even years later when they’ve failed to keep up the same level of performance.

When business demands or other big responsibilities come into play, the chances are high that everyone will lose out when you trust someone with something just once and don’t check in periodically to make sure that trust is still warranted.