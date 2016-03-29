What Is An Appropriate Response Time To Email?

The original genius of email was that the sender could launch her missive at a time convenient for her. The recipient could read it at a time convenient for him. Both parties could compose their thoughts without the immediate time pressure that being on the phone requires.

So much for that.

Thanks to smartphones in our pockets, email is always with us. When it comes to email response times, “The expectation has gotten worse because of this availability at your fingertips,” says Aye Moah, chief of product and cofounder of Boomerang, which makes email productivity software. When people can respond immediately, it raises the question of exactly how long it’s okay to wait to respond to an email.

The bad news from analyses of millions of emails is that people do expect swifter responses. The good news, however, is that you can manage this expectation, and buy yourself time if you need to.

First, the expectations. Unlike in the days when you had to get to a computer and use a dial-up connection (thus tying up your phone line), most people do respond to email quite quickly. Boomerang’s analysis has found that the average response time is 23 hours, but that’s because there is “a very long tail of people responding very, very late,” says Moah (e.g., the guy who went on vacation and didn’t put his auto-responder on). The point at which 50% of responses have been sent is much sooner: two hours.

Fifty percent of responses are sent within two hours, and according to one study, the most common email response time is two minutes.

Other research has found similar numbers. A paper from researchers at the University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering found that the most common email response time is two minutes. Half of responders in this study responded in just under an hour. About 90% of people who were going to respond did so within a day or two. Perhaps not surprisingly, younger people were quicker to respond than older people. People who responded on mobile devices responded much quicker than those using laptops.

More than 70% of people expected a response from coworkers within four hours.

The expectation is accelerating. Toister Performance Solutions, which helps organizations with customer service, does an annual survey on how swiftly customers expect businesses to respond to their emails. In 2014, a four-hour response time was deemed good (the point at which about 80% of people were happy). By 2015, this had moved up to about one hour. In 2014, only 4% of people said they expected a response within 15 minutes; by 2015, 14.5% expected that.