Tips For Getting A Job At Facebook, Google, Snapchat, And More

We’ve reported that it’s a great time to be looking for a job . Unemployment is low, many companies anticipate adding more staff this year, and over 100 occupations have more openings than actual hires month-over-month.

For those looking to switch jobs, it’s hard to deny the lure of a big name company. This is especially true in the tech sector, where company names can be synonymous with big innovation: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Google, and the like. But it’s also the case at other businesses where the focus on developing world-changing products and services can be just as laser-like.

With that in mind, we scoured Fast Company‘s current list of 2016‘s Most Innovative Companies to bring you the inside scoop on what it takes to snag a job at five of the top employers.

Growing from a dorm experiment in 2004 to the platform actively used by more than a billion people every day, Facebook landed in the No. 2 spot by virtue of the fact that it’s never let size stand in the way of acting like a startup. Even as its umbrella has widened to include the spun off Messenger (800 million users), acquired Instagram (400 million users), and WhatsApp and Oculus VR. This year virtual reality headset Oculus Rift is due to ship to consumers, broadening Facebook’s realm further into computer interfaces.

Not surprisingly, Facebook touts itself as a place for new recruits to “do the most meaningful work of their career.” Given its reach, that’s not hyperbole. According to the company, staff work in small, nimble teams and it values the authenticity and diversity of its 13,000+ global workforce.

In addition to telling Fast Company that engineers should “be prepared to write code on a whiteboard during your interview,” Facebook’s global head of recruiting recently shared a favorite interview question with Business Insider “On your very best day at work—the day you come home and think you have the best job in the world—what did you do that day?”

Not every interviewee should expect to get that question, but Kalinowski advised candidates to be ready to explain what they do when they lose track of time during the work day. This, she says, is a good indicator of what they truly enjoy and are good at.