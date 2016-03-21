How Anger Wrecks Organizations

The dominant story this election season is anger. On both sides of the political spectrum, angry primary voters have propelled so-called anti-establishment candidates like Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Ted Cruz to the fore–in turn, angering the so-called party elite.

Anger is a powerful force. Not only does it deeply impact our decision-making, but as anyone watching the presidential race can tell you, it can also turn organizations inside out. Here’s how.

In general, emotions arise from humans’ motivational system, which generates the feelings allowing it to communicate with the rest of the brain. The way that ordinarily works is intuitive to most of us: When you’re progressing toward your goals, you feel good; when you’re prevented from achieving them, you feel bad. And the more more committed you are to those goals, the more energy there’ll be behind the feelings you have.

People ultimately direct [their anger] at things that may not be the source of the problem but that they can control.

But “anger” isn’t just any negative emotion that results from hitting an obstacle to a goal–that feeling also needs to so much motivational energy behind it that it threatens to overwhelm our ability to control it. What makes anger complex is that it can arise in so many many different circumstances; there’s fear-based anger that emerges from a threat, for instance, and there’s approach-based anger, which comes when you’re blocked from achieving a desired outcome.

In general, of course, motivational energy is important because it drives action. But the energy that comes with anger can lead people to do things they later regret–precisely because they’re unable to stop themselves from acting.

That points up another troublesome dimension to anger: it’s often the consequence of situations over which we feel powerless. Road rage, for instance, is rampant when people are stuck in traffic can’t get where they want to go. The main danger with this kind of anger is that people ultimately direct it at things that may not be the source of the problem but that they can control.

It’s an overturned vehicle on the left shoulder that’s causing the traffic jam that’s making you angry. But you can’t clear it off the road yourself, so instead you honk and give the finger to drivers who commit minor transgressions as you all inch furiously forward together.