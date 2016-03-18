Levi’s Short Doc Series Celebrates The Work, Style, And Rebellious Legacy Of The 501

WHO: Levi’s

WHY WE CARE: There’s always one. Chances are, somewhere in your circle of friends, relatives, and colleagues, you’ll find a proper denim head. Someone who knows the difference between Japanese selvedge and old school GWGs. Cripes, someone who actually knows what selvedge is. For them, this doc series will be their Ken Burns moment. For the rest of us, it goes a way in illustrating the brand’s longstanding place in pop culture, and why some people put such a priority on their choice of pants.