Levi’s Short Doc Series Celebrates The Work, Style, And Rebellious Legacy Of The 501

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A three-part short doc series celebrating the history of Levi’s 501 jeans.

WHO: Levi’s

WHY WE CARE: There’s always one. Chances are, somewhere in your circle of friends, relatives, and colleagues, you’ll find a proper denim head. Someone who knows the difference between Japanese selvedge and old school GWGs. Cripes, someone who actually knows what selvedge is. For them, this doc series will be their Ken Burns moment. For the rest of us, it goes a way in illustrating the brand’s longstanding place in pop culture, and why some people put such a priority on their choice of pants.

