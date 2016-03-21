How Ordinary Tech Workers Can Improve The Industry’s Diversity

In a 2012 study at Indiana University–Bloomington, researchers found that the longer kids watched TV, the more their self-esteem dropped—with one exception: White boys actually gained confidence from their TV consumption. Girls’ and black boys’ self-confidence fell. It’s no wonder: When the people in power (in TV studios, but not just there) are still disproportionately white and male, a disproportionate share of interesting, successful, self-confident TV characters are likewise white and male.

Every App Icon Matters Inclusiveness also extends to product imagery. Referring to marketing photos, Linda Eliasen, an illustrator at the digital agency UENO, tells me, “I’ve been seeing hands other than perfect skinny hands. Chubby hands, darker hands, painted nails—it’s a small thing, but we’ve been talking about it a lot.” So have designers like Diogenes Brito, who created marketing materials for Slack last year that included an illustration of a brown hand. Though he first felt a little sheepish about it, Brito was astounded by the positive reaction. “Why was the choice an important one, and why did it matter to the people of color who saw it?” he later reflected. “The simple answer is that they rarely see something like that. These people saw the image and immediately noticed how unusual it was.” Facebook’s Diverse Device Hands design kit Photo: courtesy of Facebook Other designers throughout the tech world are trying to make experiences like that less unusual. Facebook’s design team released a downloadable zipfile that makes this sort of inclusiveness easy. “We photographed these hands to help us keep in mind all the people around the world who will use our products,” they explained. The set includes brown and female hands, as well as devices besides the latest iPhone or Android smartphone. Talk Is Cheap—And Therefore Easy To Improve On a deeper level, product heads should think more critically about including certain features. “Does everything need a commenting feature?” Sabrina Majeed, a design manager at BuzzFeed. By limiting them or leaving them out altogether, “Can we prevent harassment from happening in the first place?” Building products with “social” and “community” features may not actually serve a larger purpose that isn’t undermined by the online hate speech they enable–which often victimizes some users more than others. Simply following default UI patterns can prevent ugly situations from ever surfacing. Casual conversations among ordinary tech workers can influence bigger decisions, too. “It’s not just about taking women and minorities out to dinner to mentor them or giving them access to strategy,” Karina van Schaardenburg, a user experience researcher at Lyft (whom I worked with at Twitter a few years ago), tells me. In an industry where lunches and coffee breaks tend to turn into heated debates about product, off-the-clock conversations can be an unintentional arena for exclusion. In an industry where lunches and coffee breaks tend to turn into heated debates about product, off-the-clock conversations can be an unintentional arena for exclusion. “When decisions need to get made, who is your second or third opinion? Are you seeking out diverse opinions or just going to close friends for validation?” Van Schaardenburg says a little self-awareness, even when you think you’re just problem-solving, can go a long way: “Are you talking to the women about YouTube videos and talking to men about hard problems?”

Because these ultimately are never just user-centric decisions. They all wind up back at the same place where they start: within the walls of the companies that make them. It’s no accident that the entertainment industry has both a crappy diversity record and (improving but still pretty) crappy optics; women make up 46.3% of the U.S. working population in the U.S. but just 23.2% of the workers seen on screen. If you grow up watching TV shows that hurt your self-confidence, you’re less likely to want to make a TV show one day. So if we’re serious about building a better world through technology and using it to elevate everyone into the modern era, we’ll need committed leaders at the top–but not just that. A greater share of the industry’s workforce can and should take more personal initiative. The pockets of deep, bold commitment we’ve seen at the upper ranks are encouraging, but we can’t wait for a handful of leaders to shift the entire industry. Every day that we do, there’s a smart, ambitious kid left holding an iPhone with a screen whose contents barely reflect her. She’ll need a job one day. Let’s start making room for her now. Ash Huang is a designer and writer in San Francisco. Visit her at ashsmash.com and follow her on Twitter at @ashsmash.