Watch America’s Most Patriotic Bald Eagles Hatch, Live!

Just in time for election season, you can now feel your U.S.A. pride by watching bald eagles hatch their eggs via a live feed from the American Eagle Foundation .

The eagles in question took up residence in a picturesque tree in Washington, D.C., in 2014, nestled among the Azalea Collection at the U.S. National Arboretum. These birds sure know how to pick appropriately patriotic real estate.

The project, dubbed D.C. Eagle Cam, uses solar-powered cameras and is a collaboration between the National Arboretum and the American Eagle Foundation.

Mr. President and The First Lady Photo: American Eagle Foundation

The mated eagles, dubbed Mr. President and The First Lady, had their first egg of 2016 begin the hatching process on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., according to the D.C. Eagle Cam website. The second egg is due to hatch soon, and you can guess the dates and times on social media using #dceaglecam.

Meanwhile, just enjoy the peaceful serenity of an American Bald Eagle chilling in our nation’s capital, never having to think about Donald Trump. What a world.