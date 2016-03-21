These Startups Want To Bring Surplus Food To Those In Need

“We sell ugly fruit and vegetables,” says Ben Simon, CEO of Imperfect Produce . “Or as we like to call it, cosmetically challenged.”

Semantics aside, mountains of food go to waste each year because it’s a bit lumpy or misshapen. Meanwhile, public health officials have found that more than 14% of American households are food insecure, meaning they lack access to adequate, nutritious foods. A new batch of startups aims to bridge that divide, bringing non-Instagrammable but perfectly nutritious food to hungry people at affordable prices.

“We buy the produce from farmers that would have gone to waste,” says Simon, who is working with both large commercial and tiny organic farms. “We sell it at much cheaper rates than a grocery store to those who need it.”

Imperfect Produce’s team is selling its ugly veggies starting with California’s East Bay. The San Francisco launch is slated for April 6. A small box of produce costs $12, but is only $10 for those who self-identify as low income.

And in April, the company will kick off sales of its produce in a handful of Whole Foods’ Northern California stores. The retail giant announced it would test out sales for the product in response to a Change.org petition urging the company to jump on the ugly food bandwagon.

Simon is just one of a growing number of entrepreneurs working to crack down on food waste. In September 2015, the Obama administration, along with the USDA and the EPA, announced goals for a 50% reduction in food waste by 2030 (America wastes a staggering 141 trillion calories of food each year, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture study). To reach these goals, the government will likely need to work with private-sector startups as well as the titans of the food industry.

But these startups face manifold challenges as they attempt to expand to new cities and build revenue. “The economics are still unclear about how you build and scale these businesses,” says food-technology investor Brian Frank, who describes the current crop of startups as early stage and still “figuring it out.”