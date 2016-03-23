Will Virtual Reality Go Mainstream?

Virtual reality technology continues to advance at a blistering pace, thanks in large part to the variety of hardware options that have hit the market–from the $5 Google Cardboard to the $100 Samsung Gear to the $400 Playstation VR to the $600-$3000 Oculus Rift. As a result, more and more brands and studios are investing in these platforms. From Facebook to Playstation to Hollywood to McDonald’s, companies are sinking millions into VR research and development.