Cooking, Culture, and Tattoos: How Aarón Sánchez Does Business

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Third-generation cookbook author and restaurateur Aarón Sánchez sat down with Fast Company senior editor Kim Last at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel to talk about how he got “bit by the bug of Mexican cuisine,” and how that landed him at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Watch this video and you’ll learn about how Sánchez communicates with staff, customers, and why doing the humbling work yourself builds a sharp team you can rely on.

