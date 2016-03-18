Calvin Klein Will Periscope Live-Stream Its Fall Ad Campaign

This weekend, Calvin Klein will be using its Periscope channel to give fans a live, behind-the-scenes look at the making of its Fall 2016 advertising campaign.

“There’s always been sort of a mystique behind the Calvin Klein advertising campaigns in general—really about, who’s going to be the face, what’s the talent, is there going to be a celebrity,” says Melisa Goldie, Calvin Klein’s chief marketing officer.

Through Periscope, the Twitter-owned live-streaming platform, Calvin Klein will show viewers a mix of live footage from the campaign shoots, interviews, and “intimate moments” with the campaign talent, all shot with a mix of GoPro cameras and iPhones, Goldie says.

“By shooting everything on the iPhone, it’s going to feel very authentic and very raw and very spontaneous, and that’s extremely important to our brand,” she says. “Periscope just lends itself to that.”

The live stream will be available from Friday through Sunday, through Periscope and Calvin Klein’s Twitter account. The company tries to use a mix of social media platforms to connect directly with consumers–something Goldie says fans now expect from brands–with experts focusing on creating content tailored for platforms Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and, now, Periscope.

“We’re a brand that is always about image-making, so we will make sure that it has a Calvinesque aesthetic about it, but truly authentic to the platform,” she says.

Goldie says Calvin Klein isn’t targeting any particular age demographic, though the brand expects to reach consumers who are “youthful in mind” and “engaged in social media.”