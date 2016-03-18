Who Better To Guide Your Career Than Hollywood Survivor Lea Thompson?

Lea Thompson is a complete Hollywood anomaly. She’s an actor who has weathered the highs (the Back to the Future trilogy, Some Kind of Wonderful) and the lows (Jaws 3-D, Howard the Duck) of the film industry, made a successful transition into television (Caroline in the City, Switched at Birth) and has maintained a successful 27-year Hollywood marriage (to her Some Kind of Wonderful director Howard Deutch) without falling off the cultural radar since the early ’80s. Now, after directing a film written by one daughter (2016’s The Year of Spectacular Men was penned by Madelyn Deutch) and watching another star in the buzziest film out of SXSW (Zoey Deutch, in Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some), Fast Company sat down with Lea to find out how she does it all.