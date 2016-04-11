Tapping The Power Of Influencer Videos

Think of Gwynnie Bee as Netflix for clothes. Subscribers peruse a large digital closet of women’s fashion options from separates to occasion wear, all available in sizes ranging from 10 to 32. Depending on the monthly subscription plan, the items chosen are then shipped directly to users’ homes on a rental basis. (Subscription rates range from $49 to rent one outfit at a time to $95 a month for three.)

Since the service launched in 2012, Gwynnie Bee has sent out 3 million boxes and counting—quite a feat for a startup with a new business model for fashion. Disruption, indeed.

A key component to the company’s rapid growth has been the use of influencer videos, a marketing strategy led by vice president of marketing Jennifer Ogden-Reese. A long-time consumer marketing strategist at Time Inc.—she was responsible for overseeing People magazine as well as the style and entertainment group—Ogden-Reese says that the best voice for communicating the values (and value) of your business comes from your customers themselves.

Gwynnie Bee has gained a lot of traction in a short time. How have you been successful?

Because we’re a relatively young company, we still believe in the fundamentals. In particular, we’re looking to drive awareness and education around our brand because we’re offering a new concept—access to an unlimited wardrobe through clothing rentals.

What’s the key to creating that awareness and gaining credibility?

We have been doing a lot of video and we work with different influencers in that space. Many of those influencers started out as customers. They share self-made videos of themselves wearing our fashions on YouTube and other social outlets, and it really builds authentic credibility because these women literally are our customers.