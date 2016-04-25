Finding Your Brand’s Personality—And Voice

Like most young businesses today, One Kings Lane has had to evolve to remain competitive in a rapidly changing market. Founded in 2009, the company thrived early on as a flash sale site for home décor, a clever twist on a popular new service. Two years ago, it was valued at $900 million. But as interest in limited-time sales declined, the company struggled.

Following a series of layoffs, the online furniture marketplace has managed to bounce back over the last year, recasting itself as an inspirational—and aspirational—lifestyle brand. The key has been pairing smart, engaging content with what senior manager of content and social strategy Rosie D’Argenzio calls “complex social connections” with customers. The strategy has driven eight times as much traffic to the site and year over year growth of 125 percent on social channels such as Instagram.

Through clever user-generated content and campaigns featuring influencers like model Coco Rocha and entrepreneur Dylan Lauren, a vivid brand personality has emerged, one that customers are connecting with.

One Kings Lane has managed to effectively utilize social channels like Pinterest and Instagram, something that many companies struggle with. What’s your secret?

A lot of times, brands just talk at people and don’t actually listen to the feedback. We try to use our social channels as a two-way conversation with our audience and give them what they want. As a company, if you’re all about your own agenda, and you’re not listening to your consumers, then inevitably people will stop coming back to your social channels.

Compelling content is one way to retain consumers. What else can marketers do to create advocates on social?

We like to reach out to people on social who are interacting with us and feature them in our user-generated content so they feel appreciated for engaging with us and helping us share our content and our products. Not only is that really what the social channels should be an extension of, but also it’s a nice acquisition strategy as well. They’re telling their friends and casting a wide net.