Adapting To The Mobile Revolution

JibJab, the digital entertainment studio best known for its political satire videos and personalized holiday e-cards, was a pioneer of online viral content–admit it, you were once superimposed on a dancing elf.

But in recent years, JibJab has faced a familiar business dilemma. As users have shifted to mobile platforms and social media, the company has had to adapt its product and procedures that were optimized entirely for desktop only.

According to Fabrice Saint Elme, Senior Manager of Marketing, the key lies in being incredibly methodical. JibJab crafted a mobile strategy shaped by in-depth analysis of user data. The result is a series of successful standalone apps and a responsive mobile platform, which now sees almost 60 percent of the site’s traffic — a giant leap from 25 percent just three years ago.

From the start, JibJab has primarily been a desktop service. With users switching to mobile, how are you changing your approach?

We’re still learning and adapting to the fast-moving desktop-to-mobile transition. Google, Facebook, and other major marketing vendors are moving towards a “mobile first” approach, so naturally we needed to make the necessary optimizations. Once we saw that over 50 percent of our web traffic was mobile, we knew we had to rethink our current practices.

What are the main differences to keep in mind with mobile?

You have to take into consideration the amount of content users can see and what their situation is. If they have a weak signal, your site load time could really impact their experience and their willingness to stay on your site. You have to do things like create shorter registration forms and make adjustments so that pages can load faster. When you cut out the in-between for the mobile user, you can get them to a site that is fast and efficient and convert them that much quicker.