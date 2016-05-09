Breaking Through In A Crowded Market

To take on giants Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Amazon is one thing. To do so with an unorthodox retail model is another matter entirely. Yet for health food startup Thrive Market , the risk is paying off handsomely.

Since launching in late 2014, the e-commerce subscription-based service has amassed 3.8 million subscribers and won the approval—and financial backing—of Deepak Chopra, celebrity physical trainer Jillian Michaels, and others.

So how did the small, Los Angeles-based venture make such an early impact? Hudson Andrews, Thrive Market’s Director of Marketing and Finance, credits much of the success to the company’s commitment to providing healthy foods at affordable prices while continually educating customers.

Thrive Market is growing rapidly in a very crowded market. How are you able to stand out?

We’re entering into the same product catalog that Whole Foods or Amazon covers, but we’re reaching an entirely new audience: people who couldn’t previously afford the foods, or don’t have access to a Whole Foods or a local organic grocer. Because we’re online and e-commerce, we can ship it to their door and provide them with a real service, while saving up to a third of their traditional retail grocery bill.

As a relative newcomer, you have to constantly prove yourself and your product. What’s the key to getting customers to make the leap and try the service?

We do a lot in the way of educating people, both on the organic side and why they should eat healthy as well as the benefits of a membership model itself. We churn out three to five blog posts a day as well as three to five videos a week. We are invested heavily in providing valuable content and educational pieces to our subscribers, as well as those who are looking to try Thrive Market for the first time.