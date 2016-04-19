How Wendy’s Is Making Ghost Peppers Safe For Middle America

If you’ve never had a ghost pepper before, be warned: They’re one of the world’s hottest peppers. Properly known as the bhut jolokia, the peppers are 107 to 417 times hotter than the jalapeño on the Scoville scale, which measures chili pepper heat. And they’re part of an emerging taste for spicy food in the United States that led Wendy’s to add them to their menu.

For the second year in a row, Wendy’s is adding ghost pepper-flavored items to their menu as part of a temporary promotion. Ghost Pepper Fries and a ghost pepper-ified Jalapeño Fresco Spicy Chicken Sandwich are now on the menu at the chain’s American restaurants; both items prominently feature a ghost pepper sauce that mixes small amounts of the ultra-hot pepper with a high amount of spicy food marketing.

The two dishes are intended to specifically target a specific and very loyal niche at Wendy’s: customers who love spicy fast food and patronize chains offering extra-spicy menu items, Lori Estrada, the chain’s senior vice president of R&D, tells Fast Company.

“It’s not necessarily a product that would rise to the top in traditional screening tools, but a lot of customers told us they want chicken in a spicier format,” Estrada added. Kurt Kane, the company’s chief concept and marketing officer, noted that the ghost pepper-ified chicken sandwich in particular didn’t do as well as other items in test marketing. But he adds, “As people dug into the data behind this one, a lot of consumers said that they made a special trip to Wendy’s for this product.”

Yet there’s a secret behind the ghost pepper chicken and fries: They don’t contain that much ghost pepper.

Both dishes rely on a sour cream-based hot pepper sauce. Like most fast food condiments, they’re a wonder of chemistry and culinary science. The 20 ingredients include a variety of natural and artificial flavoring agents and preservatives. But of the 20 ingredients, ghost peppers are only No. 16 on the ingredient list. Jalapeño, by comparison, is No. 4 on the list.

So why ghost peppers? Wendy’s has to walk a difficult tightrope act in selling the menu items. Spicy foods are a reliable money generator for Wendy’s; their menu also boasts non-ghost pepper spicy chicken sandwiches, wraps, and nuggets. According to Estrada, “Consumer tastes evolve over time, and they get more used to spice. There is more [consumer] diversity as well, and tolerance for spice has changed over time. . . . We looked at our current product and looked for ways to ramp it up to a spicier level.”