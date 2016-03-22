This Custom $200 Bike Frame Could Be 3-D Printed In Your Living Room

The low-cost bike of the future might not come from Walmart, but your own living room. A group of London-based designers is pioneering a new system that uses a small 3-D printer to make strong, custom lugs. Then–using about $20 worth of bamboo–you can put together a high-end custom frame made to your own measurements.

The designers envision that it will soon be common to have a desktop 3-D printer at home. And while it’s expensive to have someone else 3-D print parts now, it’s cheap if you can do it yourself. The frame might cost a tenth of the price of having a custom frame built elsewhere.

“You could probably do the whole thing for $200, maybe $150,” says James Marr, part of the Bamboo Bicycle Club, the team prototyping the system now. “That’s to your own measurements, your own specifications, which to most cyclists is kind of the holy grail. That’s what’s really interesting. You could suddenly create something that works perfectly for you.”

3-D printed parts are the next step in the evolution of a bamboo bike frame that the designers have been perfecting over the last few years. They like bamboo for a few reasons: It can compete with carbon fiber in terms of performance, but it’s better for the environment. And unlike a metal frame, it’s possible to put together bamboo without welding–so anyone can easily do it at home.

The Bamboo Bicycle Club currently teaches workshops in London to make bamboo frames, minus the 3-D printed parts in development now. “We’re real believers in people investing in themselves and investing in what they buy,” says Marr. “By making your own bike, you can make something that’s really useful. I think people are too soon to part with their money to buy things without really understanding them.”

With the addition of 3-D printed parts, the whole process of building a sleek-looking custom bike could happen in about a day.

“You could basically leave the 3-D printer printing overnight for whatever you needed it to do,” he says. “Once you do the designs–or we’ve done the designs for you–you could hit print, it would print in the background, and you could go out, go drinking, while it’s printing. You could come back home and you’d have ready-made connections. Then all you’d need to do is slot the bamboo in, leave it to dry overnight again, and in 12 hours you’ve got a finished frame.”