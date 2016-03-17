Katherine Heigl Is A Cat Therapist In These New Cat’s Pride Kitty Litter Ads

WHO: Cat’s Pride, Magnani Continuum Marketing

WHY WE CARE: Heigl has a reputation for being something of a nightmare to work with–at the very least, she was outspoken in her criticism of her breakthrough feature, Knocked Up, including its kingmaking writer/director, Judd Apatow. (Apatow and co-star Seth Rogen clapped back.) She’s also obviously not on Shonda Rhimes’ holiday card list. So on the list of former A-listers who’d be hawking cat litter, she’s not the least likely name. Still, it may not be career desperation driving her to kitty litter spots–the campaign is a partnership with her Jason Heigl Foundation, which raises money to rescue animals and fight animal cruelty. Whether that’s a face-saving measure or the real reason she’s playing a cat therapist these days is unclear, but we’re going to assume that Heigl’s star hasn’t fallen that far yet.